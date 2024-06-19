Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,531 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $3,017,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $2,046,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $3,897,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

