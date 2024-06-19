Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,730 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

