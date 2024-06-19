Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $3.53 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 142,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 105.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 121,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 460,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,712 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 107,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMO opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
