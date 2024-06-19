Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $409,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 225,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 388.9% during the first quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 633,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $312.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

