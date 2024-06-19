Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $418,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,117 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

GOLD opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

