Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $9.84 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 448,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBTI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,357,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $22.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

