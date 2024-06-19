Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Arcos Dorados’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

