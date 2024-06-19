Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,852,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,253.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,839,000 after buying an additional 335,822 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,583,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,781,000 after buying an additional 94,199 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $99.24 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $1.115 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

