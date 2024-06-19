Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 331,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Golub Capital BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 88,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,762,776.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.8 %

GBDC stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

