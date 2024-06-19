Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 259,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 5.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 201,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 104,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0558 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

