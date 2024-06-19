Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.24% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSSX opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.