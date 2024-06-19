Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Movado Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 51,995 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 610,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 235,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $179.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

