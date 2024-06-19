Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 641,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.98% of PennantPark Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 121,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 48,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

