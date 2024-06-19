Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $152.23.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.