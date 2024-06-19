Contrasting Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Integrated Ventures and Binah Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -498.40% -3,899.18% -526.91% Binah Capital Group N/A -13.14% -6.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Binah Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Binah Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.34 -$25.46 million ($12.66) -0.08 Binah Capital Group $167.96 million 0.46 $570,000.00 N/A N/A

Binah Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Risk and Volatility

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Binah Capital Group beats Integrated Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

