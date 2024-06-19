Contrasting Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vycor Medical and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vycor Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00

Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 164.40%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Vycor Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vycor Medical $1.46 million 2.23 N/A N/A N/A Delcath Systems $4.61 million 46.08 -$47.68 million ($2.65) -2.88

This table compares Vycor Medical and Delcath Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vycor Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vycor Medical and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vycor Medical N/A N/A N/A Delcath Systems -1,080.72% -290.07% -111.05%

Volatility & Risk

Vycor Medical has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Vycor Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vycor Medical

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc. designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates through two segments: Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries. The NovaVision segment offers non-invasive computer-based rehabilitation targeted at people who have impaired vision as a result of stroke or other brain injury. It has a license agreement which grants for the license to provide NovaVision's products and therapies to patients and professionals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It primarily serves hospitals and medical professionals. Vycor Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Vycor Medical, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fountainhead Capital Management Limited.

About Delcath Systems

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with metastatic hepatic dominant Uveal Melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic uveal melanoma. It also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

