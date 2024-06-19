Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.84. 866,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,444,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Specifically, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CORZ. BTIG Research raised their price target on Core Scientific from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Core Scientific Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $307,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

