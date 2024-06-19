Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading Down 3.4%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 88,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 497,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,205,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,884 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Couchbase by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

