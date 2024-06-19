CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PMTS. Roth Mkm started coverage on CPI Card Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Price Performance

PMTS opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $294.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $111.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 4.26%. Equities analysts expect that CPI Card Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CPI Card Group news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $4,404,981.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,314,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,850,633.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMTS. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.