Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) & Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Critical Comparison

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ebang International and Credo Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $4.86 million 7.23 -$36.77 million N/A N/A Credo Technology Group $192.97 million 24.72 -$28.37 million ($0.18) -162.28

Credo Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.2% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ebang International and Credo Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Credo Technology Group 1 1 6 0 2.63

Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $26.88, suggesting a potential downside of 7.99%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Ebang International.

Risk and Volatility

Ebang International has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Credo Technology Group -14.70% -4.87% -4.30%

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Ebang International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

(Get Free Report)

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

