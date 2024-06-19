CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.36 and last traded at $62.40. Approximately 273,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,654,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

