Critical Review: PSQ (PSQH) vs. Its Peers

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PSQ to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PSQ and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 269 567 670 23 2.29

Earnings & Valuation

PSQ currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 140.38%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 112.78%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares PSQ and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.13 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -1.42

PSQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Risk and Volatility

PSQ has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PSQ competitors beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

