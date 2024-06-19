CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0% After Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $376.55 and last traded at $385.30. 1,084,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,694,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.43.

Specifically, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,500 shares of company stock worth $102,952,345. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.94, a PEG ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

