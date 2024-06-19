Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Update

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 150,457 shares during the period. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Cue Biopharma Stock Up 0.7 %

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 711.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

Featured Stories

