DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
