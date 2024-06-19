Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 146.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAWN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,438.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 9,154 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $163,398.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,470,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,184,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,438.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

