Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Up 10.5%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 125,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 141,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Defense Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$47.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

