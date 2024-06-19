Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 3% Higher

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.33 and last traded at $139.04. 8,539,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 9,242,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

The company has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $112,173,482.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $58,971,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $112,173,482.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,971,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,876,742 shares of company stock worth $893,291,618. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after acquiring an additional 197,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $835,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

