Desjardins Reiterates “C$38.00” Price Target for Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Desjardins set a C$38.00 price objective on Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.29.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$32.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. Empire has a 12-month low of C$31.45 and a 12-month high of C$40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.17%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

