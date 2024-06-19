Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $144.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $149.56 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $102.54 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

