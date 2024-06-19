Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of DFGP stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $53.60.
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Alzheimer’s Drug Stocks: Investing in Eli Lilly, Biogen, Roche
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.