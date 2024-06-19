Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFGP stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

