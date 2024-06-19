Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

DGCB stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

