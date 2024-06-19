Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance
DGCB stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $53.46.
About Dimensional Global Credit ETF
