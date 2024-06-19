Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading Up 6.9%

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.79 and last traded at $136.53. Approximately 521,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 413,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.77.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 41,174.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,517,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,375,000.

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

