Dollar General (DG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dollar General (NYSE: DG) recently:

6/4/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $137.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $141.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Dollar General had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Dollar General had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dollar General

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

