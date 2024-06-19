Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.67

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.67 and traded as low as C$18.08. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$18.32, with a volume of 27,216 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$744.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$158.25 million for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 30.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.8211921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is currently -18.07%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

