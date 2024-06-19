DTE Energy Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.44.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,314,000 after acquiring an additional 137,960 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

