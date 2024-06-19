Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Singular Research

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Singular Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Atrium Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of DNG opened at C$5.43 on Friday. Dynacor Group has a 12 month low of C$2.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.70. The stock has a market cap of C$198.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.50 million. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. Equities analysts predict that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

