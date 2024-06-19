Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DYN

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $73,162.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,967.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,485. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). Analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.