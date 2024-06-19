e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $214.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $195.41, but opened at $199.91. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $209.08, with a volume of 308,909 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

