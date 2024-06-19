Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EBMT

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

EBMT opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $103.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,746.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,405 shares of company stock worth $187,859. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter worth about $565,000. TNF LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.