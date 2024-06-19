Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ EGRX opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.45.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
