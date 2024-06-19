East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Stock Price Down 6%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 176,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 59,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
East Resources Acquisition Trading Down 6.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.
