Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

