Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $21.71.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
