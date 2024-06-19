Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

