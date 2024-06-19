Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 28th

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

EIM stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

