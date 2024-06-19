Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

