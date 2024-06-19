Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ENX stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $10.07.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

