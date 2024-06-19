Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of EVG opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.10.
