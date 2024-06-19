Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE ETG opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $18.74.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.